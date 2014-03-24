FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trafigura co-founder Dauphin steps down as CEO, Weir takes helm
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 24, 2014 / 12:21 PM / 4 years ago

Trafigura co-founder Dauphin steps down as CEO, Weir takes helm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - Independent commodities trader Trafigura said co-founder Claude Dauphin is stepping down as chief executive to become executive chairman, with Australian Jeremy Weir replacing him in the hot seat.

The changes take immediate effect, the privately-held company said in a statement on Monday.

“Today’s announcement marks the latest stage in the evolution of Trafigura’s governance and management structure as the company has grown larger and more complex and illustrates the rise of a new generation of senior managers leading the company,” the company said. (Reporting by David Sheppard and Ron Bousso in London; editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.