FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trafigura says Chinese business carrying as normal amid probe
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
June 9, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

Trafigura says Chinese business carrying as normal amid probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Trafigura said on Tuesday its business in China was operating on as normal and serving all its customers, in the first comment from the Swiss trading company after detention of its Beijing office chief by Chinese police.

“Trafigura runs an integrated global crude team with its main operations directed from Singapore, Geneva and Houston. Our business in China carries on as normal, serving its local customers,” Trafigura said.

“The issue under investigation by Chinese police, as reported by the media, concerns Trafigura’s oil business, and is not related to our Chinese domestic metals business.”

Last week, Chinese police detained the head of Trafigura’s Beijing office, Li Bo, a Singaporean citizen, in the second arrest of a Trafigura employee in the past year.

Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.