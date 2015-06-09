UPDATE 1-Tensions build for Trafigura after top China oil boss detained

(Adds quotes, details)

By Chen Aizhu and Dmitry Zhdannikov

BEIJING/LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - When Chinese police detained a second employee of Swiss trading house Trafigura last week in a long-running investigation into alleged fraud, they didn’t just go for an ordinary trader.

In a sign of escalating tension, the police detained Trafigura’s “Mr Oil” in China -- the firm’s most important oil representative in the country, the head of the company’s Beijing office and Singaporean citizen, Li Bo.

“For years, Li has been Trafigura’s only face in China maintaining the China relationship, with Unipec (the trading arm of Sinopec) and its refineries,” said an acquaintance of Li.

Li Bo, head of the Beijing office since 2009, was detained by police on June 1 as he was preparing to fly from Beijing to Singapore. No charges were made against him.

“Trafigura runs an integrated global crude team with its main operations directed from Singapore, Geneva and Houston. Our business in China carries on as normal serving its local customers,” Trafigura told Reuters on Tuesday in its first comment since Li Bo was detained.

Li became the second Trafigura person to be detained by police after Tian Meng, a Beijing-based oil product marketer, was arrested last August and has still not been charged.

The investigation into Tian was launched after private Chinese trader Qingdao United Energy (QUE) filed a complaint to police, alleging it had lost $32 million via trade financing deals arranged without its knowledge between Tian and local trader Zhang Wei.

Senior sources at Trafigura have repeatedly said the company believes the dispute is a commercial one and is not a matter for police or state prosecutors.

YEARS OF EXPERIENCE

Born in 1971, Li joined the Swiss firm in 2001 in Singapore to trade crude, and has been the key person expanding Trafigura’s crude oil business in China.

An avid cyclist and marathon runner, Li previously worked as a crude trader at state-run Sinochem.

Industry sources said Li has been Trafigura’s main face in China. The Beijing office is the firm’s marketing window for oil, predominantly crude oil. It also handles fuels but the size of that business is smaller.

Following the arrest of Li and Tian, there is only one marketing employee remaining in the Beijing office who deals with fuels but not crude, trading sources told Reuters.

Trafigura sells crude oil to China from West Africa, South America and more recently, Russia. Volumes differ from year to year but generally amount to dozens of millions of barrels a year, according to trading sources. It’s main counterparty is Unipec, the trading arm of China’s top refiner that buys nearly 4 million barrels of crude oil a day from the global market.

As part of the probe, police earlier this year froze two bank accounts held by Trafigura at Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Bank of China, both held in Shanghai by Trafigura Private Limited, a Singapore unit.

METALS GIANT

Trafigura also has large metals operations, which are run from Shanghai, the hub for metals activity in China, the world’s largest buyer of most commodities.

“The issue under investigation by Chinese police, as reported by the media concerns Trafigura’s oil business, and is not related to our Chinese domestic metals business,” Trafigura told Reuters on Tuesday.

In February 2014, Trafigura took a 30 percent stake in Jinchuan Group’s copper smelter in Guaugxi province, the first co-investment by a trading house in a Chinese smelting business.

The firm’s presence in China across various metals businesses is huge and its general outlook for Chinese prospects is very bullish.

“Whatever the short-term numbers say, China remains a fundamental growth factor in markets as disparate as copper, coal and liquefied natural gas,” Trafigura said in its latest annual report adding that even at slower growth rates the Chinese economy was poised to double in a decade.

Trafigura has 30 percent of its global zinc concentrate business in China and says it is its most dynamic part of the book. In lead concentrate, China is also the largest book.

Over 40 percent of the firm’s copper concentrate sales are in China and it says it is focused on further developing its alumina business in the country. (Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jason Neely and David Evans)