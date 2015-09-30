FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trafigura founder and top shareholder Dauphin dies
September 30, 2015 / 3:47 PM / 2 years ago

Trafigura founder and top shareholder Dauphin dies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - One of the world’s most influential oil traders, Claude Dauphin, who founded trading house Trafigura and turned it into one of the biggest commodities players in the world, died on Wednesday at the age of 64 after a battle with cancer, sources said.

Trafigura was started predominantly as an oil trader with contracts focusing on Angola and Nigeria. It grew into metals, mining and coal, making it one of the most diversified players in the trading world.

Last year, Dauphin stepped down as chief executive of Trafigura to get medical treatment, and the company appointed Jeremy Weir as the new CEO.

Dauphin remained, however, executive chairman and continued to travel the world until his last days.

“He fought very hard. He never stopped,” one of the Trafigura’s employees said. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
