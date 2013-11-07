UPDATE 1-Trafigura AG, Energy Transfer sign Texas pipeline deal

HOUSTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners will convert a Texas natural gas pipeline system to move Eagle Ford shale crude and condensate to Trafigura’s Corpus Christi terminal, the companies said on Thursday.

The agreement calls for Energy Transfer to convert the 82-mile (132 km) pipeline system to move about 100,000 barrels per day of crude and condensate from the prolific shale oil play to Trafigura’s growing terminal operation.

The converted South Texas pipeline system is expected to start up in the next nine months to a year, the companies said.

Trafigura also is building a second deepwater dock, 850 feet long with a 45-foot draft, capable of loading an Aframax vessel at the Corpus Christi terminal, the company said.

When finished by the first quarter next year, the second dock, combined with existing infrastructure, will allow Trafigura to berth three medium-range tankers and two inland barges simultaneously.

The terminal’s capacity also will increase, the company said. Since mid-2011, Trafigura has delivered Eagle Ford crude and condensate, offloading output from trucks onto barges for shipment to U.S. Gulf Coast terminals.

Jeff Kopp, Trafigura’s director of oil for North America, said the project will give Eagle Ford producers the “maximum amount of flexibility” to get their output to markets.