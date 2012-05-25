Trafigura buys nearly 3 mln bbls gasoil, highest since Nov

* May’s gasoil purchase is more than double from April

* Cargoes likely for African demand

* Cash premium at two-month high

By Jessica Jaganathan

SINGAPORE, May 25 (Reuters) - Commodities trader Trafigura has bought close to 3 million barrels of high sulphur gasoil in the spot market in Singapore in May, helping to keep gasoil prices well supported despite a glut of supply, industry sources said on Friday.

It started its buying of gasoil cargoes at the start of the month and has picked up 2.65 million barrels in Singapore, and at least another 300,000 barrels in the Middle East.

This is more than double the 1.25 million barrels it bought in Singapore in April, and its largest purchase since November when it bought 4.05 million barrels, traders said.

Trafigura trading sources declined to comment.

In November, Trafigura’s purchases helped push up premiums for the high sulphur gasoil grade to an over three-year high of about $1.50 a barrel to Singapore quotes, which were already up on a low supply in the region and China’s appetite for diesel.

“Their recent buying reminds me of last year when they did the same thing and everyone was trying to figure out why, but the difference between then and now is it was a more bullish market then,” said a middle distillates trader.

Traders said in the derivatives market, Trafigura had bought some east-west spreads, usually traded to hedge movement of physical cargoes, indicating such large-scale volumes could be for arbitrage opportunities or to cover shorts outside of Asia.

Its buying frenzy coupled with spot demand from Vietnam after that country’s sole refinery shut in mid-May for up to a month was supporting cash premiums in the Asian gasoil market.

The premium for the 0.5 percent sulphur benchmark grade flipped into a slight premium this week, for the first time since March this year, Reuters data showed. GO-SIN-DIF

AFRICA IS MOST LIKELY DESTINATION

Such a large amount of gasoil usually requires a very large crude carrier (VLCC) or a few long-range (LR) vessels. But, shipping fixtures have yet to show Trafigura chartering a vessel, leaving traders perplexed as to its intentions.

Trafigura is a leaseholder at Malaysia’s 500,000 cubic metres Tanjung Langsat oil terminal.

But with the June/July gasoil timespread at a contango of just three cents, storage of the product becomes very costly for the trader. A contango is when the price of the product loading in the prompt month is weaker than in the forward month.

The cost of leasing spot tanks in Singapore is at around 90 cents a barrel and financing costs add another 10-15 cents a barrel, which makes storage not profitable.

The most likely outlet for the cargoes could be Africa, traders said. The company is a regular supplier into the West African region, supplying 0.3 percent sulphur gasoil cargoes to countries like Angola and Nigeria, from floating storage off the coast of West Africa, traders said.

It also has a term contract with Sudan to supply about 300,000 barrels of gasoil every month from January to December, one of them said.

“They have shorts to Sudan, but over 2 million barrels is a really big length,” said a Gulf-based trader. “I don’t think it’s a paper game rather than playing flat prices as the market has really crashed (since the start of May),” the trader added.

Gasoil prices have fallen more than 10 percent since the start of May, which would likely be a loss-making venture for a trader looking to sell the cargoes later for a quick profit.

Trafigura has also supplied some barrels into Indonesia in the past, a Singapore-based trader said, but added this was an unlikely destination as Indonesian requirement was expected to fall by up to 25 percent on a drop in demand from mining firms.

Another said Trafigura could be exploring opportunities in newer markets in South America, but this could not be confirmed.

Trafigura announced this week that Singapore would become its main trading centre as it seeks to tap booming regional demand.

It is also evaluating more investments in Asia and increasing headcount as part of expanded operations, including in oil markets. (Editing by James Jukwey)