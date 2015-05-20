FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trafigura takes up to 6 single-voyage vessels from Golar LNG
May 20, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

Trafigura takes up to 6 single-voyage vessels from Golar LNG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 20 (Reuters) - Swiss trader Trafigura has taken up to six liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels from Norwegian shipping company Golar LNG, likely on a single-voyage basis to transport cargoes, trading and shipping sources said.

The vessels are to be put at Trafigura’s disposal from now through August or possibly September and sources say each vessel may be used for only a single voyage.

The sources said this type of arrangement resembles a Contract of Affreightment, which differs from more common ship chartering activity.

Trafigura declined to comment and Golar LNG did not respond to requests for comment.

There was disagreement among some sources as to the exact number of shipments and whether each vessel would carry out just one voyage.

Trafigura has been especially active on LNG markets in recent months, winning major tenders to supply Argentina with six cargoes last week, as well as Egypt and Mexico before that.

Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by William Hardy

