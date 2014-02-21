FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trafigura to buy 30 pct stake in Jinchuan's copper smelter in China
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 21, 2014 / 1:30 AM / 4 years ago

Trafigura to buy 30 pct stake in Jinchuan's copper smelter in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Commodity trader Trafigura said on Friday that it is to buy a 30 pct stake in Jinchuan Group Co Ltd’s copper smelter in southern China.

Trafigura said the agreement, which is subject to regulatory approval, is the first major co-investment between a domestic Chinese smelting business and an international trading firm.

The smelter, which is in Fangchengang, Guangxi province, on China’s southern coast, began production late last year.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.