UPDATE 1-Trafigura, BG Group buy LNG in Australia's North West Shelf tender
#Switzerland Market Report
January 19, 2015 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Trafigura, BG Group buy LNG in Australia's North West Shelf tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds BG Group as second cargo buyer)

MILAN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Swiss-trading house Trafigura and BG Group have purchased two of three liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes offered by Australia’s North West Shelf export plant as part of a tender awarded late last week, trading sources said.

The winner of the remaining cargo is thought to be a Japanese electric utility, traders said.

Asian spot LNG prices are trading at about $9 per million British thermal units for March delivery. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Louise Heavens and David Goodman)

