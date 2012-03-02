RLPC-Trafigura's loan refi shows dollar shortage

* Trafigura looking to refinance and extend $3.1 bln of loans

* Pricing pegged at 2011 levels

* High dollar funding costs remain difficult for banks

By Tessa Walsh and Alasdair Reilly

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Commodity trader Trafigura’s attempt to refinance a $600 million one-year loan and extend a $2.49 billion three-year loan shows a persistent shortage of dollars in Europe as banks struggle to join the deals, bankers said on Friday.

Trafigura’s decision to peg pricing at 2011 levels on both loans is also proving difficult for banks which are facing high funding costs and does not reflect an increase in loan pricing in the last 12 months, the bankers said.

The independent commodity trading company uses its loans to fund its business. The loans are usually heavily drawn, which is expensive to fund for banks lacking dollar liquidity.

“It is not an easy decision, the pricing is under water,” a senior banker said.

Many of Trafigura’s close relationship banks were not able to join the lead group on the $600 million refinancing, as it involved taking extra dollar exposure to the company on top of the existing three-year loan.

“We are not there on the one-year as we are already a three-year lender. The one-year would be lots of extra exposure and we don’t have that capacity,” the senior banker said.

Trafigura’s loans from last year - a $676 million, 364-day loan and a $2.5 billion three-year revolving credit - were led by BNP Paribas, ING Bank, Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets, Royal Bank of Scotland, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered Bank.

Those banks were not able to increase commitments to cover the new $600 million refinancing and Trafigura had to mandate a new group of banks to lead the deal.

The $600 million refinancing is now being led by Citigroup, Standard Chartered, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Development Bank of Singapore, JP Morgan, UBS and UniCredit. The loan’s pricing is unchanged from 2011 at 125 basis points.

With seven banks at the top, the $600 million loan is nearly subscribed and is expected to raise more than $600 million even if some banks drop out, sources said.

Trafigura’s attempt to extend the $2.5 billion, three-year loan by a further year is running into resistance from banks due to the decision to hold pricing at 2011 levels of 180 basis points.

Limited fees and a relatively thin margin on offer for the extension on the three-year loan could see existing lenders drop out and the facility size reduce at the original maturity.

“I think that Trafigura will get it done. Whether it is the full amount, I do not know. It is a difficult decision for banks as its underpriced,” another senior banker said.