RLPC-Trafigura signs increased $1.1 bln loan
#Credit Markets
March 5, 2012 / 11:31 AM / in 6 years

RLPC-Trafigura signs increased $1.1 bln loan

Alasdair Reilly

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Commodity trader Trafigura said on Monday that it has signed a $1.1 billion multicurrency credit facility, which will replace an existing one-year $676 million facility that was agreed in March 2011.

The new one-year loan was increased from a launch amount of $600 million after receiving strong support from institutions, the company said.

The financing pays a margin of 125 basis points (bps) over LIBOR, banking sources said, which is unchanged from the previous facility.

As previously reported, Citigroup, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, DBS Bank, JP Morgan, Standard Chartered Bank, UBS and Unicredit Bank were mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners on the facility.

A total of three mandated lead arrangers and 20 banks committed to the transaction during general syndication in addition to the seven bookrunners that committed ahead of syndication.

Trafigura is also trying to extend an existing $2.49 billion, three-year loan by a further year.

Trafigura said last week that it had already raised 80 percent for that extension. Pricing on the extension also remained unchanged at 180 bps over LIBOR.

