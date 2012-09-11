Trafigura gets $400 mln loan from Mideast banks-sources

* Trafigura signs $400 mln loan with 12 banks - sources

* Facility part of funding diversification strategy

* Loan refinances debut loan signed in August 2011

By David French

DUBAI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Commodities trader Trafigura signed a $400 million loan with a group of Middle Eastern banks as the group looks to diversify its lending pool at a time of stress in traditional banking spheres, banking sources said on Tuesday.

The one-year revolving credit facility was arranged by BNP Paribas and involved 11 Gulf Arab banks joining the deal, which was signed at the end of August, the sources, speaking on condition of anonymity as the information isn’t public, said.

The loan was part of a strategy by Trafigura to develop pools of lenders in different parts of the world to help diversify its funding sources, a banker with knowledge of the deal said.

“Before, the pricing they could get from international relationship banks meant they didn’t have to expand too far from them, but now they are looking at other sources,” said a second source, whose bank joined the transaction.

Trafigura, which says it is the world’s third-biggest trader of raw materials, had no immediate comment.

The push into new banking markets by international companies reflects both the stressed funding conditions for Western banks, which has restricted their lending operations, but also the growth of emerging market lenders in areas like the Middle East into global brands.

For example, Qatar National Bank’s market capitalisation of $25.5 billion is larger than either Royal Bank of Scotland or Societe Generale, at $25 billion and $24.3 billion respectively.

“Local banks love to do deals with international corporates, if there is a regional angle and an underlying structure which they can get comfortable with,” the second banker said.

The loan, a refinancing of Trafigura’s debut loan targeting regional lenders signed in August 2011, is structured as a borrowing base facility - meaning the loan is backed by collateral, the value of which never falls below the amount lent or a percentage of the figure agreed beforehand.

The banks which joined the facility were: Arab Petroleum Investments Corp, Arab Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank , Ahli United Bank, Commercial Bank of Qatar , Doha Bank, First Gulf Bank, Gulf International Bank, Mashreq and Union National Bank , the first source said.