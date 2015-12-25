FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Trafigura denies Marcus Cooper is joining the company
December 25, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Trafigura denies Marcus Cooper is joining the company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON/MOSCOW, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Trafigura denied on Friday that Marcus Cooper, the head of the Swiss-based trading unit of Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft, will join the Swiss commodities trader.

“This is not true,” a Trafigura spokesman said.

On Thursday four market sources, including two from Rosneft and Rosneft Trading, told Reuters that Cooper is leaving the company to join Trafigura.

Rosneft declined to comment. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin, Olga Yagova and Dmitry Zhdannikov in London; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

