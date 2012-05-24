FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trafigura, Ormet form commodities joint venture
May 24, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

Trafigura, Ormet form commodities joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, May 24 (Reuters) - Swiss-based commodities trader Trafigura has formed a joint venture with U.S. aluminium producer Ormet Corp to acquire assets in bauxite, alumina and aluminium, they said in a joint statement on Thursday.

“We’ve agreed this venture at a crucial time for the global aluminium industry. Although this sector continues to grow, some of its major players are divesting non-core assets,” said Trafigura director Simon Collins in the statement.

Trafigura acquired Ormet’s Burnside bulk terminal in Louisiana last year for $28 million and Trafigura already provides services for Ormet’s alumina refinery there.

