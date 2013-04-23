FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trafigura profits rise in Q1 to $216.1 mln-exchange
#Credit Markets
April 23, 2013 / 8:56 AM / 4 years ago

Trafigura profits rise in Q1 to $216.1 mln-exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, April 23 (Reuters) - Trafigura reported a 3.2 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to $216.1 million, compared with the same quarter a year earlier, according to a filing on the Singapore Exchange.

The world’s third-biggest trader in raw materials has previously not publicly disclosed its profitability.

The filing to the Singapore exchange follows Trafigura’s listing of a $500 million perpetual subordinated bond on the Singapore Exchange earlier this month. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Alison Birrane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
