FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commodities trader Trafigura core earnings down 13 pct in 2016
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 7, 2016 / 7:18 AM / in 10 months

Commodities trader Trafigura core earnings down 13 pct in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Commodities trading firm Trafigura reported a 13 percent fall in core earnings on Wednesday in its annual results for the year ending in September.

The company said core earnings (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) were $1.628 billion in 2016, down from $1.861 billion in 2015, which was a record year.

Net profit was down 12 percent at $975 million in 2016 compared with $1.103 billion in 2015. (Reporting by Julia Payne, editing by Louise Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.