FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trafigura annual net profit edges up to $1.1 bln
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 14, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

Trafigura annual net profit edges up to $1.1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Commodities trading firm Trafigura reported on Monday an increase in annual net profits as it traded more oil and metals.

The firm said net profit stood at $1.103 billion, up 6.5 percent from the year before, while gross profit was $2.6 billion, an increase of 28 percent year-on-year, representing a gross margin of 2.7 percent compared with 1.6 percent the year before.

The company said the volume of commodities traded by both its main divisions - oil and metals - increased by 17 percent to 198.4 million tonnes from 169.5 million.

Revenue totalled $97.2 billion, a decrease of 23 percent from the year before, reflecting a sharp decline in commodity prices over the past year. Trafigura’s financial year runs from September to September. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.