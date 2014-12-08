FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trafigura 2014 core earnings rise 13 pct to $1.31 bln
#Switzerland Market Report
December 8, 2014 / 8:15 AM / 3 years ago

Trafigura 2014 core earnings rise 13 pct to $1.31 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Trafigura, one of the world’s largest commodities traders, reported on Monday a 13 percent rise in core earnings to $1.309 billion in the fiscal year to September 2014.

The trading house said gross profit rose on a like-for-like basis by 14 percent to $2.045 billion.

Revenue in 2014 totalled $127.6 billion, a decrease of 0.4 percent on a like-for-like basis.

In 2013, Trafigura sold shares in subsidiaries Puma Energy while in 2014 it sold its 80 percent interest in oil storage terminal in Corpus Christi, South Texas, and its bitumen business to Puma Energy. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Christopher Johnson)

