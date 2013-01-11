FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Trafigura revenues at $120 bln in 2012, near record
January 11, 2013 / 3:40 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Trafigura revenues at $120 bln in 2012, near record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Recasts, adds detail throughout)

GENEVA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Swiss-based Trafigura had revenues of around $120 billion in 2012 and near a record high, its website showed, in what may herald another boom year for private trading houses.

The 2012 sales were $120.4 billion and near the all-time high of $121.6 billion reached in 2011.

Trafigura, the world’s third biggest trader of raw materials, does not report its profits publicly, although in previous years they have been around 1 percent of revenues.

Its 2012 profits were about $1 billion for the second straight year, in a year of higher staff costs and new investments, the Financial Times reported.

Like many of its peers, Trafigura has expanded beyond just trading and last year snapped up oil storage and distribution assets in Asia where commodities growth is strongest.

Trafigura said it has no immediate plans to emulate Glencore by floating its Puma Energy subsidiary.

Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Jane Baird and Keiron Henderson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
