Trafigura founder Sharp makes comeback at Puma unit
May 29, 2012

Trafigura founder Sharp makes comeback at Puma unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - Graham Sharp, one of the founding members of Trafigura, has returned to the trading house as a non-executive chairman of its key subsidy after a stint at TNK-BP in Geneva, the subsidy said on Tuesday.

Sharp retired in 2007. He joined TNK-BP to set up a trading arm in Geneva, which was aimed to start in 2011 but failed to take off. He also advised other companies.

Trafigura is one of the world’s top independent trading houses. Puma Energy is its core downstream unit, which has been pushing for active acquisitions since last year.

The unit is currently 20-percent-owned by Angola’s state-run oil firm Sonangol. In April last year, the unit said it would plan an initial public offering within the following 18 months at the earliest.

