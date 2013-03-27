FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trafigura signs oil export deal with South Sudan
March 27, 2013 / 9:09 AM / 5 years ago

Trafigura signs oil export deal with South Sudan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 27 (Reuters) - Commodities trading giant Trafigura said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement to purchase Dar Blend crude oil from the government of South Sudan.

“Under the agreement, signed on 7th March, Trafigura will purchase Dar Blend crude oil from the Republic of South Sudan,” the company said in a statement.

South Sudan and its northern neighbour Sudan signed a deal earlier this month to withdraw troops from their disputed border, easing tensions enough to restart oil flows. (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by James Jukwey)

