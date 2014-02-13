FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Derailed crude oil train was carrying heavy Canadian bitumen
February 13, 2014

Derailed crude oil train was carrying heavy Canadian bitumen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Norfolk Southern train that derailed in Pennsylvania on Thursday was carrying heavy Canadian bitumen en route to NuStar Asphalt’s 70,000 barrel-per-day Paulsboro, New Jersey, refinery, a NuStar spokeswoman said.

Twenty-one railcars were involved in the derailment, according to information Norfolk Southern provided to NuStar Energy LP. Of those, some were leased cars carrying heavy Canadian bitumen to NuStar’s Paulsboro plant, which manufactures asphalt.

“Based on the information we have right now, we anticipate minimal impact to our operations,” the spokeswoman said.

