Train derailment spills ethanol, shuts Florida's Tampa port -news
July 25, 2013 / 12:56 PM / 4 years ago

Train derailment spills ethanol, shuts Florida's Tampa port -news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - A train derailment shut down the Port of Tampa in Florida on Thursday morning after several cars leaked ethanol, according to a report by NBC News.

Officials at the port were not immediately available for comment.

Tampa Fire Rescue officials told a local NBC affiliate 15 train cars derailed and three spilled ethanol.

Hazmat crews responded to the derailment around 1 a.m. local time, which caused no reported injuries, the report said.

The cleanup may take longer than 24 hours, the report said. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
