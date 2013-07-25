FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Port of Tampa reopens after ethanol train derailment-Port Authority
July 25, 2013 / 1:26 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Port of Tampa reopens after ethanol train derailment-Port Authority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Tampa Port Authority comment that port has reopened)

July 25 (Reuters) - Florida’s Port of Tampa has reopened after an ethanol train derailment early Thursday, the Tampa Port Authority said.

No injuries were associated with the incident, although delays were expected for traffic in and out of Hookers Point, near where the derailment occurred, the Port Authority said in a note. The derailment occurred around 1:00 a.m. EDT (0500 GMT).

Tampa Fire Rescue officials told a local NBC affiliate 15 train cars derailed and three spilled ethanol. That report added that cleanup could take longer than 24 hours. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino and Matthew Robinson; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Chris Reese)

