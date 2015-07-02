FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Train hauling LPG catches fire; prompts evacuations in Maryville- local media
July 2, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

Train hauling LPG catches fire; prompts evacuations in Maryville- local media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - A CSX Corp train carrying liquid petroleum gas caught fire in Blount County, Maryville, prompting evacuations, local news website wate.com reported on Thursday.

No injuries have been reported following the incident near Old Mount Tabor Road.

Evacuations are in place for a one-mile radius around the train fire, the report said, quoting Tennessee fire officials.

Calls to the Blount County Fire department and CSX were not answered immediately.

Story Source: (bit.ly/1IPVeIA)

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Tait

