HELSINKI, June 26 (Reuters) - Trainer’s House Oyj :

* lowers its outlook for 2013, says net sales for 2013 will be clearly lower than in 2012. It adds the phrase “clearly”. It says operating profit before one-off items will be lower than in 2012 instead of flat as previously expected.

* Says orders in Q2 weaker than expected (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)