Trainline.com plans to raise $113 million through London listing
January 8, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

Trainline.com plans to raise $113 million through London listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The private equity owners of Trainline.com, Britain’s biggest online rail booking system, said it intended to raise 75 million pounds ($113 million) through a listing on the London Stock Exchange in February.

Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan Cazenove and Numis are acting as joint bookrunners for the initial public offering (IPO).

Established in 1999, Trainline was bought by Exponent for about 160 million pounds from a consortium which included Virgin, Stagecoach and National Express.

The business sells tickets for train travel in Britain online and by telephone. It allows its customers to choose routes and fares based on preferences such as price or time.

$1 = 0.6635 pounds Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Simon Jessop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
