ISTANBUL, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Turkish glassmaker Trakya Cam said on Thursday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with glass packaging producer Hindusthan National Glass (HNG) about joint ownership and operation of HNG’s float glass business in India.

Trakya Cam said it would hold 44 percent of HNG Float Glass Limited, which is majority owned by HNG and 12 percent owned by the International Finance Corporation.