BRIEF-Transaction capital raises R665 million in inaugural note issue
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
#Credit Markets
June 4, 2014 / 2:46 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Transaction capital raises R665 million in inaugural note issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) -

* Transaction capital ltd - raises R665 million in inaugural note issue for transsec (rf) lt d

* Transaction capital ltd - R 665 million of listed notes were issued under transsec’s R 4 billion programme on interest rate platform of JSE

* Transaction capital ltd - notes were issued to fund a portfolio of installment sale agreements advanced to minibus taxi operators

* Transaction capital - programme was jointly arranged by debt capital markets team of transaction capital and standard bank of south Africa ltd

* Transaction capital ltd - a total of 11 institutional investors participated across all tranches of notes offered; six investors are new funders to SA taxi Source text for Eikon:

