JOHANNESBURG, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Transaction Capital Ltd : * Says FY headline earnings up 34.6 pct to R545 million * Says headline earnings per share up 19.8 pct to 93.4 cents * Says Mark Lamberti will resign as chief executive officer to become non-executive chairman of board * Says David Hurwitz will be appointed Chief Executive Officer * Says Mark Herskovits will be appointed Chief Financial Officer