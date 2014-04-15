FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TransAlta named preferred bidder for Australian power plant
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2014 / 8:55 PM / 3 years ago

TransAlta named preferred bidder for Australian power plant

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, April 15 (Reuters) - Canadian power company TransAlta Corp said on Tuesday it has been selected as the preferred bidder to build a A$550 million ($510 million) natural-gas fired generating station in South Hedland, Western Australia.

The company said that subject to final approvals, it expects the 150-megawatt power plant to be in service in 2017.

Horizon Power and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd have agreed to buy power from the facility under 25-year contacts.

The deal, if finalized, will see TransAlta increase its presence in Australia, where it now operates six facilities producing 425 megawatts of electricity.

“Our bid on this development project illustrates the importance and focus that TransAlta places on customers and business in Western Australia,” Dawn Farrell, TransAlta’s chief executive, said in a statement.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company also operates in Canada and the United States.

TransAlta shares closed at C$13.09 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday. The shares have dropped 6.7 percent over the past 12 months.

$1=$1.07 Australian Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Peter Galloway

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.