TransAlta Sarnia, Ontario, plant to resume operations after fire
July 19, 2012 / 3:12 PM / 5 years ago

TransAlta Sarnia, Ontario, plant to resume operations after fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, July 19 (Reuters) - TransAlta Corp said there were no injuries from a morning fire at its 506-megawatt natural gas-fired co-generation plant at Sarnia, Ontario, and it expects operations to resume around noon on Thursday.

Peter Smith, TransAlta’s director of commercial management for Eastern Canada said the fire has cut steam supply to Suncor Energy Inc’s 85,000 barrel per day Sarnia refinery.

Suncor could not be immediately reached for comment on whether the reduction in steam will affect its operations at the refinery.

