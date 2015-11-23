FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TransAlta Renewables to invest C$540 mln in TransAlta Corp projects
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 23, 2015 / 10:20 PM / 2 years ago

TransAlta Renewables to invest C$540 mln in TransAlta Corp projects

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Canadian renewable energy company TransAlta Renewables said on Monday it would invest C$540 million ($404 million) in three projects in Ontario and Quebec belonging to its majority-owner TransAlta Corp.

The assets are TransAlta’s Sarnia cogeneration plant and Ragged Chute hydro facility in Ontario, and the Le Nordais wind farm in Quebec. Together, they generate about 611 megawatts of power.

TransAlta Renewables’ investment will involve acquiring securities that track the profits of the three assets.

It has entered into a C$150 million bought deal offering to finance the cash portion of the investment and will sell C$200 million of TransAlta Renewables common shares to the Alberta Investment Management Corp.

It is the second time TransAlta Renewables has acquired assets from TransAlta Corp this year.

TransAlta Corp spun off its wind and hydroelectric power plants to form TransAlta Renewables in 2013 but still holds a majority stake in the company.

Both companies received a boost over the weekend from the Alberta government’s release of its long-term plan to tackle climate change and reduce the province’s greenhouse gas emissions.

TransAlta Renewables benefited as a renewable energy company, while TransAlta Corp said it was critically important that the government had committed to an orderly transition to phase out coal by 2030.

TransAlta Corp shares were last up 9.4 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange at C$5.96, while TransAlta Renewables gained in early trade before dipping 0.2 percent to C$10.31.

$1 = 1.3357 Canadian dollars Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.