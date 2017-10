April 23 (Reuters) - Canadian power generation company TransAlta Corp reported a first-quarter loss, hurt in part by a one-time charge related to pension funding obligations.

The company posted a loss of C$11 million, or 4 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with a profit of C$88 million, or 39 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 16 percent to C$540 million (about $526 million).