TransAlta posts loss on energy trading, lower prices

July 31 (Reuters) - Power producer TransAlta Corp reported a big second-quarter loss on lower prices and poor returns from its energy trading arm.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was C$797 million ($794.8 million), or C$3.51 per share, compared with a net profit of C$12 million, or 5 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the company, which runs coal and gas-fired power plants and renewable energy facilities in Canada and the United States, fell to C$407 million from C$515 million a year earlier.