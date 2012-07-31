FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TransAlta posts loss on energy trading, lower prices
July 31, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 5 years ago

TransAlta posts loss on energy trading, lower prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Power producer TransAlta Corp reported a big second-quarter loss on lower prices and poor returns from its energy trading arm.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was C$797 million ($794.8 million), or C$3.51 per share, compared with a net profit of C$12 million, or 5 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the company, which runs coal and gas-fired power plants and renewable energy facilities in Canada and the United States, fell to C$407 million from C$515 million a year earlier.

