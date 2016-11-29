FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Former regulatory official seeks to take over TransAsia - Apple newspaper
November 29, 2016 / 3:31 AM / 9 months ago

Former regulatory official seeks to take over TransAsia - Apple newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - A group led by a former Taiwanese aviation regulatory official is seeking to take over TransAsia Airways Corp which last week said it would wind down operations, local newspaper Apple said in its online edition.

Failing to recover from two plane crashes in almost three years, Taiwan's third-largest carrier said it had no choice but to seek to dissolve the company and would suspend all scheduled flights.

Chang Kuo-cheng, a former head of the island's Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA), told the Apple daily that his team would be interested in helping TransAsia through this difficult time - comments that come just hours before the government is due to rescind the carrier's right to operate flights.

Chang could not be reached for comment. Representatives for TransAsia and the CAA were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

