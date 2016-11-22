UPDATE 3-After plane crashes, Taiwan's TransAsia seeks to wind down operations

* Taiwan’s third-largest airline has poor safety record

By Faith Hung

TAIPEI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s TransAsia Airways Corp said on Tuesday it would wind down operations and suspend all scheduled flights, failing to recover from two plane crashes in almost three years.

In addition to struggling to overcome safety concerns raised by Taiwan’s regulator, the island’s third-largest carrier has been hit by intense competition, reporting losses for the previous six quarters. It shut down its low-cost offering, V Air, last month.

TransAsia’s collapse is, however, a rarity in the industry in recent years as the sector benefits from low interest rates and falling fuel costs.

“This is a very painful choice for the company,” Chief Executive Daniel Liu told a news briefing, adding the company was not able to hammer out an overhaul plan.

“Our communications with investors have not been successful,” he said. Six to seven options had been discussed, he added, including raising more capital. Talks with potential buyers had also not panned out.

TransAsia operates 27 routes with a fleet of 16 aircraft in service and employs some 1,800 people. Local media reported shocked employees protesting in front of TransAsia’s headquarters in Taipei.

Shares in the company tumbled 7 percent on Monday amid heavy trade before it flagged that a suspension of flights was imminent. The government has raised concerns over potential insider trading and launched a probe.

The carrier, which has seen its shares slide 38 percent so far this year to give it a market value of just $123 million, has also said it would not be able to pay back a convertible bond due later this month due to lack of capital.

It had T$14.4 billion ($452 million) in outstanding on-balance sheet debt as of end-September and has not had a positive free cashflow quarter since June 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The plan to shut down the firm will need to be approved at a shareholders meeting in January. It will also need court approval.

TransAsia’s larger rivals China Airlines and EVA Airways are expected to benefit somewhat from their rival’s collapse, said John Chiu, a vice president at Fuh Hwa Securities Investment Trust.

“Though not substantially as TransAsia’s market share is small,” he said, adding that demand for Taiwan-China flights has been weakening, pressuring the sector.

Early this year, Taiwan’s aviation safety agency urged TransAsia to review its safety protocols, pilot training programme and hiring practices so as to cut “imminent risks”.

Those recommendations were among 10 made by the Aviation Safety Council following its investigation into a July 2014 crash of TransAsia’s flight GE222 which killed 48 of the 58 passengers and crew. That plane slammed into buildings during the landing approach.

Less than a year later, another flight crashed into a river shortly after taking off from Taipei's Songshan airport.