CORRECTED-Canadian tour company Transat posts bigger quarterly loss
#Market News
March 13, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Canadian tour company Transat posts bigger quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say first-quarter loss per share was 67 Canadian cents, not 60. Also corrects the year-ago loss per share figure to 39 Canadian cents from 56)

March 13 (Reuters) - Canadian tour operator Transat AT Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss as a weak Canadian dollar pushed up operating expenses.

Net loss widened to C$25.6 million ($23.0 million), or 67 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31, from C$15.1 million, or 39 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The company said the weakening of the Canadian dollar led to a 2.7 percent increase in operating expenses.

Revenue rose 5.2 percent to C$847.2 million. ($1 = 1.1132 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
