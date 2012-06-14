FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Fuel costs hurt travel operator Transat
#Market News
June 14, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Fuel costs hurt travel operator Transat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 shr/loss C$0.35 vs profit of C$0.23/shr a year earlier

* Lower prices for holiday packages also hit company

June 14 (Reuters) - Canadian travel operator Transat AT Inc posted a second-quarter loss, hurt by higher fuel costs and lower prices for holiday packages.

The February-April loss was C$13.2 million ($12.9 million), or 35 Canadian cents per share, compared with a profit of C$8.7 million, or 23 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Selling prices of sun-destination packages to Mexico and the Caribbean declined sharply in the second half of the quarter, the company said in a statement.

Adjusted loss widened to 64 Canadian cents per share from 2 Canadian cents a share.

Revenue at the Montreal-based company, which also operates in Europe and the Mediterranean basin, rose 10 percent to C$1.21 billion.

Transat, which competes with WestJet Airlines’ WestJet Vacations, Air Canada’s Air Canada Vacations, and Sunwing Vacations, launched a return-to-profit plan late last year.

As part of the three-year plan, Transat laid off 115 employees to save C$10 million a year.

The company’s class B shares are down some 37 percent so far this year. They closed at C$4.36 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
