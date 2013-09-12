FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Transat profit jumps, says earnings growth to be slower in fourth quarter
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2013 / 11:37 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Transat profit jumps, says earnings growth to be slower in fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and text to show that earnings growth will be slower, not that earnings will be weaker)

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Canadian travel operator Transat AT Inc reported a three-fold jump in third-quarter adjusted profit but said earnings growth in the current quarter would be slower on a sequential basis.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$41.1 million ($39.8 million), or C$1.07 per share, from C$9.4 million, or 25 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted profit rose to C$30.8 million, or 80 Canadian cents per share, from C$10.5 million, or 28 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2 percent to C$927.0 million, due mainly to higher average selling prices. ($1 = 1.0333 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.