Dec 12 (Reuters) - Canadian travel operator Transat AT Inc’s quarterly profit more than tripled as better pricing boosted margins.

The company’s net profit rose to C$54.7 million ($51.5 million), or C$1.40 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31 from C$16.6 million, or 43 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 6 percent to C$808.6 million.