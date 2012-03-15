Transat posts wider loss on high fuel costs

March 15 (Reuters) - Canadian holiday travel operator Transat AT Inc reported a wider first-quarter loss, hurt mainly by high fuel costs.

For the November-January quarter, net loss attributable to shareholders was C$29.5 million ($29.8 million), or 77 Canadian cents a share, compared with a net loss attributable to shareholders of C$13.4 million, or 35 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Transat reported an adjusted after-tax loss of 79 Canadian cents a share.

Revenue rose to C$829.3 million from C$810.2 million.