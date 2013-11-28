RLPC-More European, Asian firms migrate to US lev loan market

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - More European and Asian companies are borrowing in the U.S. leveraged loan market where costs are low and restrictive covenants do not apply as cash-rich US investors facing limited deal supply warm to foreign borrowers.

Nearly 30 percent more European companies have raised dollar loans in the United States this year than in 2012, as the highly liquid U.S. institutional market moves towards becoming a global, rather than a regional, market.

Companies from the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Greece, Germany, Ireland and France have borrowed nearly $53 billion in the United States in 61 deals this year through late November, sailing past $42 billion in 47 loans in 2012, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Australian companies have also been active borrowers. Services firm Spotless Group, power company Alinta Energy and media company Nine Entertainment Co IPO-NEL.AX raised term loan B facilities in the U.S. institutional market this year.

“We have noticed over the last couple of years, and increasingly so this year, that large multinational companies based outside of the United States are more frequently taking advantage of very accommodating markets here,” said John Fraser, managing partner at 3i Debt Management US.

The trend started in late 2011 when Netherlands-based broadband provider UPC Holdings refinanced in the United States as the European market struggled to issue large leveraged loans and high-yield bonds amid the eurozone crisis.

“As financings have gotten larger, in many cases companies need the liquidity depth that only the dollar market can provide,” said Tim Broadbent, head of Americas leveraged loan syndicate at Barclays.

European banks were deleveraging and large deals stretched limited European liquidity, which encouraged companies to tap the robust US market for cheaper deals - even after swap costs had been deducted - that were also far more flexible.

“To the extent that sponsors are more active, they will often prefer the terms and pricing in the United States, most notably covenant-lite, versus what’s available in Europe.” Broadbent said.

Cash-rich U.S. investors have become more open-minded, overcoming a previous aversion to foreign risk in the hunt to secure assets with floating-rate exposure and money continues to pour into the asset class.

Cash is currently plentiful and the capital markets are calm, and the deals “represent a new supply of product for a market that’s desperate for a new supply of product,” he added.

French cable operator Altice highlighted the risk that US investors tend to prefer domestic names in turbulent markets. Pricing on a $700 million loan was flexed up and its maturity cut amid market volatility in late June.

“If there were no cash in the system and an investor could buy a U.S. industrial or a European industrial, they’re going to buy the U.S. industrial,” said Broadbent.

CLEAR BENEFITS

Strong liquidity and demand and lower U.S. pricing has attracted European and Asian companies to tap the U.S. market for more flexible ‘covenant lite’ loans without restrictive covenants to protect investors.

More than $221 billion of U.S. issuer-friendly covenant-lite loans have been issued this year, which crushes $84 billion in 2012 and the prior record of $108 billion in 2007.

European investors have bought some U.S. covenant-lite loans, but prefer a covenant-loose structure on European loans with some covenants rather than none.

Big multinational companies are shopping between regions and “optimising the cost of capital wherever it is most efficient,” said Jonathan DeSimone, managing director with Sankaty Advisors in Boston.

Switzerland’s Royalty Pharma, or RPI Finance Trust, and France’s Alcatel-Lucent via its Alcatel-Lucent USA unit, for example, were able to slice spreads by repricing $5.2 billion in dollar-based debt in the U.S. market.

Most overseas companies tapping the U.S. market are global companies, often with US assets and exposure, that are taking advantage of interest expense tax deductions. Loans are usually structured with co-borrowers or with dual-currencies.

Businesses that are 100 percent Europe-focused that have raised capital in the U.S. debt markets include cable businesses Virgin Media and Kabel Deutschland, DeSimone said.

“They are large, liquid and very well known, so it’s easy for them to access the global capital markets.” he added.

U.S. investors’ demand is set to outstrip supply until net new leveraged issuance escalates with M&A and LBO deals, investors and analysts agree.

Retail investors’ appetite for loans is seemingly insatiable, with 75 weeks of straight inflows. Nearly $75 billion of Collateralised Loan Obligations (CLO) funds, another major source of demand, have been issued this year, about 32 percent more than last year.

“Given the trends of the last few years, we will see more international borrowers coming to the U.S. marketplace,” Fraser said. “The U.S. market is open right now to a wide variety of different types of companies in different businesses with different credit profiles.” (Editing by Tessa Walsh)