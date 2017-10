June 19 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd cut its production estimate for the second quarter.

The company now expects to produce 4,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), down from the 4,700 boe/d it forecast earlier.

TransAtlantic also said it recently received a 61,561-acre exploration license in Turkey.

Shares of the company closed at C$1 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.