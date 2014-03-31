FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TransCanada's ANR Pipeline wins gas transportation commitments
#Market News
March 31, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

TransCanada's ANR Pipeline wins gas transportation commitments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 31 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp said on Monday that its ANR Pipeline system had secured almost 2 billion cubic feet a day of firm natural gas transportation commitments on its Southeast Main Line for an average term of 23 years.

“Essentially one hundred percent of the existing firm capacity on the ANR Southeast Main Line system has now been subscribed and TransCanada is reviewing several options for further expansion to accommodate additional volumes,” Chief Executive Russ Girling said in a statement.

The company said it would begin moving 1.25 billion cubic feet a day this year, with the remaining volume starting in 2015.

Reporting by Euan Rocha

