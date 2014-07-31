FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2014 / 9:15 PM / 3 years ago

Transcanada says Apache plan to sell Kitimat interest was no surprise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, July 31 (Reuters) - Oil and gas pipeline company Transcanada Corp said on Thursday in a second quarter earnings call it was always aware Apache Corp was looking to sell at least a piece of its interest in the Kitimat, BC, LNG project.

U.S. oil and gas company Apache announced earlier on Thursday it plans to sell its interest in the $15 billion Kitimat project, in which it partners Chevron Corp.

TransCanada plans to build a $1.9 billion gas pipeline to feed the Kitimat project, providing the LNG facility goes ahead. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by David Gregorio)

