8 months ago
TransCanada names Siim Vanaselja chairman of board
#Market News
December 8, 2016 / 2:23 PM / 8 months ago

TransCanada names Siim Vanaselja chairman of board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp, Canada's No. 2 pipeline operator, said on Thursday it named Siim Vanaselja chairman of the board.

Vanaselja succeeds Barry Jackson, who will retire after TransCanada's annual shareholders meeting in 2017.

Jackson, who has been in the position since 2005, will continue to be a board member, subject to his re-election at the meeting.

Vanaselja, who was the chief financial officer of Canada's largest telecommunications company BCE Inc and Bell Canada, has been TransCanada's board member since May 2014. He is also the chairman of TransCanada's audit committee. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

