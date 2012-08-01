FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TransCanada to build Alberta bitumen pipeline
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2012 / 1:11 PM / 5 years ago

TransCanada to build Alberta bitumen pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp , the largest pipeline company in Canada, said it has been selected to design, build, own and operate the Northern Courier Pipeline project that will ship bitumen and a diluting agent between two sites in Alberta.

The project, with an estimated capital cost of $660 million, is a 90-kilometre pipeline that will transport products between the Fort Hills Mine site and the Voyageur Upgrader processing plant in north of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

Northern Courier will serve the Fort Hills Mine oil sands project, owned by Suncor Energy Inc, Total SA and Teck Resources Ltd, TransCanada said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.