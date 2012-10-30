FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TransCanada expects early 2103 decision on Eastern Canada pipe
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2012 / 3:45 PM / 5 years ago

TransCanada expects early 2103 decision on Eastern Canada pipe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 30 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp said on Tuesday it will make a decision on whether to go ahead with a new oil pipeline from Alberta to eastern Canada by early 2013.

The company said the new line, much of which would be part of its existing natural-gas pipeline system converted to oil use, could carry between 500,000 and 1 million barrels per day of oil to eastern Canadian refineries that currently rely on imported oil.

The company said the project is technically feasible and it is now talking to potential customers to determine if there is sufficient demand to proceed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.