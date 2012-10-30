TransCanada expects early 2103 decision on Eastern Canada pipe

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 30 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp said on Tuesday it will make a decision on whether to go ahead with a new oil pipeline from Alberta to eastern Canada by early 2013.

The company said the new line, much of which would be part of its existing natural-gas pipeline system converted to oil use, could carry between 500,000 and 1 million barrels per day of oil to eastern Canadian refineries that currently rely on imported oil.

The company said the project is technically feasible and it is now talking to potential customers to determine if there is sufficient demand to proceed.