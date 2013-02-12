TransCanada wants 2013 filing for East Canada pipeline

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 12 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp wants to be in a position to file an application by the end of this year for its proposed oil pipeline to Eastern Canada from Alberta, putting it on track for start-up by 2017, Chief Executive Russ Girling said Tuesday.

The regulatory process for the project, which would involve converting one of its cross-Canada natural gas lines to oil use, is likely to take 18-24 months, TransCanada executives said on a conference call.

Girling said the company expects a “very favorable response” to the proposal from oil producers and refiners.